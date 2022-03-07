Advertisement

Rocky Mount police arrest man for several breaking and enterings

Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say a man has been arrested after several commercial breaking and enterings.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 32-year-old Anthony Smith has been charged with several counts of commercial breaking and entering, habitual larceny, and larceny.

Police say Smith’s string of crimes began on Feb. 24th until he was arrested on March 4th. The EP Mart at 701 S. Wesleyan Boulevard was hit twice by Smith, the Family Dollar at 606 Cokey Road was hit twice by Smith, and the Family Dollar at 864 W. Raleigh Boulevard was hit once.

Smith is jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

