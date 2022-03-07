Advertisement

Rocky Mount police arrest man for attempted murders

Herbert Joyner
Herbert Joyner(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man for the attempted murder of two men over the weekend.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 58-year-old Herbert Joyner was charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, March 5th at about 6:01 p.m. in the 400 block of Dexter Street. Officers arrived and say they found two victims in the backyard of the home. The victims, 37-year-old Teborris Cooper and 68-year-old Ronnie Burgess, were brought to Nash Health Care for treatment.

Joyner is jailed in Nash County on a $200,000 secured bond.

