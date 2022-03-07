Protesters call for policy changes from Marine Fisheries Commission

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Protesters are calling on the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s to do more to protect commercial overharvesting.

About 50 demonstrators gathered outside the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries in Morehead City early Monday. Protesters say they are speaking out about the commission’s refusal to protect inshore waters from commercial overharvesting.

In a press release, protest organizers say they are calling for reform of policies that are “harming the resource and diminishing coastal NC’s $240 million recreational fishing economy.” They say the policies on the management of the southern flounder harvest are heavily weighted in favor of commercial, which restricts access for the much larger recreational fishing industry.

WITN will continue to monitor the policy decisions and update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.