Police looking for missing woman from Greenville

Allyn Carter
Allyn Carter(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are looking for a missing woman out of Greenville who they say was reported missing over the weekend.

The Greenville Police Department says 48-year-old Allyn Carter was last seen at her home on Mulberry Lane in Greenville on March 1st at about 12:30 p.m.

Police say Carter does not have a vehicle and is believed to be walking. She is not believed to have a medical diagnosis.

Carter is described as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos including a dragonfly on her lower back, a vine with a flower on her ankle, and a green circle with a star in the middle of the back of her neck.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300.

