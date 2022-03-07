Police: Driver found asleep behind the wheel with an open can of beer and drugs

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing several charges after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car with an open container of beer in the cupholder.

Officers were called to the intersection of East 13th street and Virginia Avenue on Friday, March 4 at around 3:59 pm. When they arrived they found a man asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers were able to wake the man, identified as Ernest Hux.

Upon further investigation, officers say they found an open container of beer in the cupholder while speaking with Hux. The officers also discovered there was an order for Hux’s arrest. While checking him, they say they found a white powdery substance, believed to be Fentanyl, in a cigarette pack. Officers seized 5 grams of Fentanyl during the encounter.

Hux was taken into custody and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess an open container, damage to property, and a OFA/FTA for DWI. He was given a $20,500 bond and a court date was set for March 9.

