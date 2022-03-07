‘Pink Lady Bandit’ accomplice gets more than three years for Ayden bank robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Pennsylvania man and accomplice of the “Pink Lady Bandit” was sentenced Monday to 3.3 years in federal prison for robbing an Ayden bank in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Alexis Morales pled guilty to the bank robbery charges on Dec. 7, 2021.

Morales, along with Circe Baez, both of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden on July 24th, 2019.

Baez was sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison on Feb. 16th. The 38-year-old woman was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because in at least two bank robberies she carried a pink bag.

Federal prosecutors say Baez handed the bank teller a note demanding money because her children were being held hostage. Law enforcement later learned no children were being held hostage as part of the robbery.

WITN is told that after Baez left the bank with $2,494, she met with Morales who was the getaway driver. Prosecutors say Baez and Morales also robbed three other banks during July 2019, in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Hamlet, North Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says law enforcement, including the FBI, tracked Baez and Morales to Charlotte and arrested them.

