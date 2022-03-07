Phillip’s Weather Trivia: States which don’t use Daylight Saving Time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s almost time to Spring forward an hour so we can take advantage of more daylight in the evening. Not only are the days getting longer, but this one hour shift will make the longer days seem much longer. There are two states in the United States which opt not to Spring forward or Fall back. Hawaii is one. Do you know the other?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 7 (WITN)

I will give you one hint. The correct answer doesn’t border the Atlantic Ocean.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 7 (WITN)

Arizona is near the line between Mountain and Pacific time, so they decided to stay with Standard Time. Meanwhile, many states like the Daylight Saving Time. Nineteen states have resolutions or bills to keep Daylight Saving Time year round. The United States Congress has yet to bring up the issue. So for now, Daylight Saving Time starts at 2am on the second Sunday in March and ends at 2am on the first Sunday in November for all of us except in Arizona and Hawaii. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.