Part of Evans Street in Greenville closing for building construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Evans Street is scheduled to be closed for through-traffic beginning Wednesday for construction.

The City of Greenville says Evans Street will be closed near its intersection with East Fifth Street starting Wednesday morning (weather permitting), to allow for construction on the building at 501 Evans Street.

City officials expect the closure to last about three days.

Northbound drivers will be directed onto Dickinson Avenue and South Greene Street, while southbound drivers will be detoured onto Reade Circle and Dickinson Avenue.

All parking lots north of the detour route, including the Five Points Plaza lot, will remain open.

