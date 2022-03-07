Advertisement

Northeastern North Carolina Red Cross chapter names new executive director

Miltia Grady-Wheatley
Miltia Grady-Wheatley(American Red Cross)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina announced a new executive director Monday for the Northeastern North Carolina chapter.

As executive director, Miltia Grady-Wheatley will be the senior Red Cross staff member for Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, Washington, and Wilson counties.

Grady-Wheatley is originally from Lenoir County and has more than 20 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

“I am very excited to support the Red Cross mission and focus on services we provide to communities,” Grady-Wheatley said. “Alongside our volunteers, board of directors, and community partners, I hope to inspire others to turn their compassion into action to deliver hope and comfort to those we serve.”

Grady-Wheatley says she hopes to strengthen the chapter’s partnership base as well as the amount of diversity in its blood donor pool.

