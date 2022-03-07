Advertisement

No injuries reported in more than ten-acre Craven County fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No injuries or deaths are reported in a fire off of Highway 55 in Craven County.

Number 9. Township Deputy Chief Johnathon Gaskins says the size of the fire was 12-15 acres and the cause of it is still under investigation.

The area of the fire is off of Highway 55, northeast of Cove City and northwest of New Bern. At least ten different departments responded to the fire and one helicopter was deployed to help put it out.

Helicopter on scene of fire in Craven County
Helicopter on scene of fire in Craven County(WITN)

Gaskins says it is not known if any personal property was damaged, but the fire stopped before it got to any houses nearby. Some crews are staying on the scene, but the fire is dying as of 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Westbound lanes of the highway are shut down.
Westbound U.S. 13 closed in Pitt County due to crash
Allyn Carter
Police looking for missing woman from Greenville
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
Man convicted of raping pregnant woman up for parole

Latest News

A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
ENC political expert breaks down U.S. Supreme Court congressional map decision
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
ENC political expert breaks down U.S. Supreme Court congressional map decision
ENC political expert breaks down U.S. Supreme Court congressional map decision
ECU students volunteer during spring break
ECU students volunteer during spring break
Gas prices to go up ‘another 10-15 cents probably’ in next week, AAA spokesperson says