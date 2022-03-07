No injuries reported in more than ten-acre Craven County fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No injuries or deaths are reported in a fire off of Highway 55 in Craven County.

Number 9. Township Deputy Chief Johnathon Gaskins says the size of the fire was 12-15 acres and the cause of it is still under investigation.

The area of the fire is off of Highway 55, northeast of Cove City and northwest of New Bern. At least ten different departments responded to the fire and one helicopter was deployed to help put it out.

Helicopter on scene of fire in Craven County (WITN)

Gaskins says it is not known if any personal property was damaged, but the fire stopped before it got to any houses nearby. Some crews are staying on the scene, but the fire is dying as of 6:00 p.m. Monday.

