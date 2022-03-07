Advertisement

New Bern to host public meeting on fair housing needs

City of New Bern
City of New Bern(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern wants your input on fair housing needs across the area.

The city is hosting a public hearing Monday night at 6 p.m. at Development Services at 303 First Street. The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback on housing, community development, economic development and fair housing needs.

The city must submit an Annual Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Funds. They say the feedback is essential for creation and development of a strategic action plan.

If you would like to attend the hearing virtually, please call (252) 639-7586 by noon to receive login credentials.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany J Hatcher
Silver Alert for missing possibly endangered woman, last seen in Morehead City
Crews in Pitt County continue to work on putting out a brushfire on Sunday.
Crew battling vegetation fire in Pitt County
Gas prices climb past $4.00 a gallon
Gas prices exceed $4.00 a gallon in Eastern North Carolina
Crews continued to put out a fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Crews continue to battle brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club

Latest News

A protest was held early Monday outside the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
Protesters call for policy changes from Marine Fisheries Commission
Severe Weather Preparedness Week kicks off
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
Man convicted of raping pregnant woman up for parole
Gas at a northwest Charlotte convenience store was well above $4 a gallon on Monday morning.
N.C. AG paying attention to price gouging as gas prices climb