New Bern to host public meeting on fair housing needs

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern wants your input on fair housing needs across the area.

The city is hosting a public hearing Monday night at 6 p.m. at Development Services at 303 First Street. The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback on housing, community development, economic development and fair housing needs.

The city must submit an Annual Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Funds. They say the feedback is essential for creation and development of a strategic action plan.

If you would like to attend the hearing virtually, please call (252) 639-7586 by noon to receive login credentials.

