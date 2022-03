NCHSAA state basketball final times and locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA announcing the schedule for the upcoming state high school basketball championship games on Monday morning.

Farmville Central boys and girls will play at University of North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center. Bertie girls will play NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

THE SCHEDULE

1A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

WOMEN’S

Bertie Falcons vs. Bishop McGuinness Villians

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC

MEN’S

Chatham Charter Knights vs. Hayesville Yellow Jackets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 5:00 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC

2A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

WOMEN’S

Farmville Central Jaguars vs. Salisbury Hornets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC

MEN’S

Farmville Central Jaguars vs. J.M. Robinson Bulldogs

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC

3A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

WOMEN’S

Northwood Chargers vs. Enka Jets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC

MEN’S

Seventy-First Falcons vs. West Charlotte Lions

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) - Raleigh, NC

4A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

WOMEN’S

Apex Friendship Patriots vs. Julius Chambers Cougars

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC

MEN’S

Panther Creek Catamounts vs. Weddington Warriors

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) - Chapel Hill, NC

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.