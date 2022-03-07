Advertisement

NC State women claim 3rd straight ACC tournament title

Wolfpack 60, Hurricanes 47
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Third-ranked North Carolina State completed its chase to a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship, ending Miami’s upset-filled run in a 60-47 victory.

Elissa Cunane had 17 points and eight rebounds despite exiting the game for a stretch in the second half with an apparent left-ankle injury for the top-seeded Wolfpack. She was named tournament MVP.

Riverside-Martin graduate Kayla Jones had 6 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

N.C. State shot just 35% but took control with a 17-4 run in the second half.

Kelsey Marshall scored 24 points to lead the seventh-seeded Hurricanes, who shot just 32%. Miami was trying to become the lowest-seeded team to win the title.

