At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At least three people have been arrested in a shooting at the Landing apartments in Greenville.

Greenville Police Department Lt. Justin Wooten says everyone who was involved in the shooting has been detained and there is no ongoing threat.

Wooten says the shots were fired at about 5:18 p.m. Monday at 1921 Exchange Drive in The Landing apartment complex.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for more details.

