Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy Monday; Cold front tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The warm, windy and sunny weather will continue on Monday as highs reaching the low to mid 80s well inland. Winds will again blow out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. Late Monday night, a cold front will move through. This will bring us cooler weather Tuesday through Thursday.

A moderate drought continues for southern parts of the area. Precipitation accumulations since the beginning of the year have been a little over five inches. We should be closer to nine inches for the year by mid March. We have a couple of good opportunities for rain this week. Rain showers will become likely for Wednesday and again Saturday as a frontal boundary stalls over the East. A few spotty showers are also possible other days this week. Over the five day stretch, we are looking at approximately 2 inches of much needed rain. Flooding and severe weather will not be a concern this work week, however we are watching Saturday to see if enough instability forms to create thunderstorms.

Monday

Mostly sunny and windy with a high of 84. Wind: SW 15-25 G 35.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies. High of 61. Wind: NE 10. AM rain chance: 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High of 57. Wind: NE 8. Rain chance: 80%.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High of 58. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday

Cloudy with scattered showers. High of 70. Wind: S 10. Rain chance: 40%

