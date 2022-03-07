Advertisement

Farmville Central graduates recognized for conference awards

Wright and Smith earn postseason conference awards
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Farmville Central basketball stars, Terquavion Smith and Justin Wright, recognized by their conferences for great seasons on Monday.

At North Carolina State, Smith named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-Rookie team. He also was All-Conference Honorable Mention as a true freshman.

Smith averaged 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.4 steals per game according to his school. Smith averaged 18.3 points per game in the conference. He made 96 three-pointers this year. A freshman season program record.

At North Carolina Central University, Wright named to the first team all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Wright averaged a MEAC best 20.1 points per game in conference games. He averaged 13.7 points per game for the regular season. He shot 51.5 percent from the floor.

Both guys will look to keep their seasons going this week in the conference tournaments. Smith and NC State play Clemson tomorrow at 4:30 PM in the ACC tournament.

Wright and NCCU face Maryland Eastern Shore Thursday at 8 PM in the MEAC tournament.

