ECU’s Thompson named first team all-conference, Most Improved player of the year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball opens tournament play on Monday. The Pirates face Memphis, a team they have beaten by 30, and also lost to by a basket last time out. Pirates Star Taniyah Thompson named first team all-conference Sunday. Thompson earned the league’s most improved player of the year award. The first in program history to earn the honor. ECU men are into the tournament as well. They will play Thursday at 1 PM in the 8 vs 9 game against Cincinnati. Both tournaments are being held in Fort Worth, Texas.

