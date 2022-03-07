ECU students volunteer during spring break

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of East Carolina University students are spending spring break volunteering in communities from Raleigh to the Crystal Coast.

Six students and staff members kicked off their volunteer efforts at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina Monday morning. The volunteers helped clean bulk donations and pack boxes of food and drinks. Students also helped out at the Bethel Community Garden.

The efforts are all part of a week of service volunteering at community gardens and food pantries throughout the area.

“I wanted to give back. Being a social work major, you know, it’s about giving back to the community,” volunteer Kashayia Coltrane said. “Finding ways to serve and figuring out what the problem is and how we can solve it... I feel like there’s no other way better to do that than to start now in undergrad.”

Students are also volunteering in Carteret County and Raleigh this week.

