ECU baseball complete LeClair Classic sweep with win over #21 Maryland

ECU 6, #21 Maryland 3
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball got down early but a big third inning and some solid pitching got the Pirates a 6-3 win over 21st ranked Maryland on Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

ECU with a big 4-run third inning opened up the game. Bryson Worrell hit a two run homer. Alec Makarewicz also doubled in a run in the frame.

Lane Hoover made an incredible catch, one of a few outstanding plays made by the Pirates, in the early innings as well.

Danny Beal cam in to relieve starter Jake Hunter in the 4th inning. He gets his first win going 2 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits. Ryder Giles came in to get them out of a bases loaded jam in the 7th. He went 2.1 innings and allowed 0 runs on 0 hits to pick up his first save.

The Pirates have now won 5 games in a row. They play at Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 4 PM. Then they play at Radford on Wednesday at 3 PM before hosting St. Mary’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Greenville.

The weekend sweep of Indiana State, Michigan and Maryland moves ECU to 6-5 for the season.

