Daily new cases drop to eight-month low in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There were just 528 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, the lowest since last July.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said the last time daily new cases were this low was on July 6th when there were 231 cases reported.

While the number of overall tests dropped over the weekend, the percentage of positive tests continued a four-day trend of staying at or below 4%. On Monday that number stood at 3.9%.

These have been some of the lowest percent positive numbers since early July.

DHHS said there were no new reported new deaths over the weekend in North Carolina.

