Advertisement

Daily new cases drop to eight-month low in North Carolina

North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There were just 528 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, the lowest since last July.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said the last time daily new cases were this low was on July 6th when there were 231 cases reported.

While the number of overall tests dropped over the weekend, the percentage of positive tests continued a four-day trend of staying at or below 4%. On Monday that number stood at 3.9%.

These have been some of the lowest percent positive numbers since early July.

DHHS said there were no new reported new deaths over the weekend in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany J Hatcher
Silver Alert for missing possibly endangered woman, last seen in Morehead City
Crews in Pitt County continue to work on putting out a brushfire on Sunday.
Crew battling vegetation fire in Pitt County
Gas prices climb past $4.00 a gallon
Gas prices exceed $4.00 a gallon in Eastern North Carolina
Crews continued to put out a fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Crews continue to battle brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club

Latest News

Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol...
Trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 measures stops in Maryland
Man works his job.
Strong U.S. job growth shows COVID-19′s fading grip on economy
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina
Kinston City Hall
Masks no longer required in City of Kinston buildings