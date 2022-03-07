Man convicted of raping pregnant woman up for parole

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man convicted of raping a pregnant woman is expected to be up for another chance at parole Monday.

Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the crime at the new river shopping center in Jacksonville back in 1988.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said Pickett broke into the woman’s car while she was shopping and hid in the back seat. When the victim got into the car, Lee said Pickett grabbed her from behind and forced her to drive to a secluded part of town where he assaulted her.

Lee told the parole commission Pickett is “dangerous and should not be released.” Lee said the man has had 94 infractions while in prison and that he should remain there for the rest of his life.

Lee has opposed Pickett’s parole since he was first eligible in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.