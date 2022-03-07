Cape Hatteras National Seashore hosting weekly beach cleanups in Rodanthe

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore is partnering with the Outer Banks KOA Resort to hold beach cleanup events for the next eight Wednesdays.

The National Park Service says the series of beach cleanups begin March 9th and end on April 27th.

The NPS says volunteers should pick up supplies between 10 a.m. and noon at 25099 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe, NC. Volunteers are also encouraged to wear thick-soled footwear and bring leather gloves, hats, water, snacks, and sunscreen. Children under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

“We are grateful to the KOA in Rodanthe for their efforts to host these volunteer beach cleanup events and help to steward the beaches at America’s first national seashore,” David Hallac, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina superintendent said.

The NPS says people who plan to clean the beach outside the hours of the organized beach cleanup events should place garbage bags and debris above the high tide line to ensure the items don’t wash back into the ocean.

For more information on volunteer opportunities at the seashore, go here or call (252) 475-9042.

