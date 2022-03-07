Brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal damage approaches 100 acres

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews continued to battle a brushfire near the Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Monday.

The fire was spotted on Saturday near Hickory Point Road and Hall Ave., according to fire marshal Curtis Avery.

County emergency management official Chis Newkirk confirms the fire has damaged nearly 100 acres of land.

Crews battle a brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Saturday. (WITN)

No injuries or damages to homes were reported.

Forestry units remain at the scene to contain the burn. Earlier Monday morning, Aurora Fire Rescue crews were seen assisting.

Avery said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

