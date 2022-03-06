Advertisement

U.S. Army Colonel to teach Civil War lecture Sunday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society is presenting historian and retired U.S. Army Colonel, Wade Sokolosky who is teaching the Civil War lecture “To Prepare for Sherman’s Coming” Sunday.

History states on January 29, 1865, Lt. General Ulysses S. Grant arrived at the Morehead City Harbor. Grant’s purpose in visiting the coast was to broaden military strategy for North Carolina. In a few weeks he would transform the state into a major operational theater of the war.

Grant selected his trusted lieutenant, Major General William T. Sherman to spearhead the final campaign in the Old North State. Sherman and 60,000 of his men marched north from Savannah, Georgia.

To feed and supply a force as large as Sherman’s upon its arrival required a herculean effort that Sherman later described as “to prepare for my coming.”

The New Bern Historical Society will present the lecture at 2 p.m. at Orringer Auditorium on 800 College Court in New Bern.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Crews battle a brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Saturday.
Crews battling brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Latest News

Tiffany J Hatcher
Silver Alert for missing possibly endangered woman, last seen in Morehead City
Crews battling brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal
Crews battling brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal
Cheer Box For Children Of Ukraine
Cheer Box For Children Of Ukraine
Crews battle a brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Saturday.
Crews battling brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal