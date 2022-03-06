U.S. Army Colonel to teach Civil War lecture Sunday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society is presenting historian and retired U.S. Army Colonel, Wade Sokolosky who is teaching the Civil War lecture “To Prepare for Sherman’s Coming” Sunday.

History states on January 29, 1865, Lt. General Ulysses S. Grant arrived at the Morehead City Harbor. Grant’s purpose in visiting the coast was to broaden military strategy for North Carolina. In a few weeks he would transform the state into a major operational theater of the war.

Grant selected his trusted lieutenant, Major General William T. Sherman to spearhead the final campaign in the Old North State. Sherman and 60,000 of his men marched north from Savannah, Georgia.

To feed and supply a force as large as Sherman’s upon its arrival required a herculean effort that Sherman later described as “to prepare for my coming.”

The New Bern Historical Society will present the lecture at 2 p.m. at Orringer Auditorium on 800 College Court in New Bern.

