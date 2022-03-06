Advertisement

Silver Alert for missing possibly endangered woman, last seen in Morehead City

Tiffany J Hatcher
Tiffany J Hatcher(North Carolina Silver Alert)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A Silver Alert was issued early Sunday morning for 23-year-old Tiffany Hatcher.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Hatcher who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hatcher is five foot four inches, weighing about 130 pounds. She has blonde hair to her shoulder and hazel eyes.

She was last seen in Morehead City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carteret County Sheriffs Office at (252) 726-1911.

