Advertisement

Rozier leads Hornets over Spurs

Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Terry Rozier scored 31 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat San Antonio 123-117 on Saturday night, leaving Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a victory short of the tying the NBA record.

San Antonio has lost four straight since beating Washington on Feb. 25 to move Popovich within one of Don Nelson’s record of 1,335 regular-season victories.

LaMelo Ball added 24 points for Charlotte, P.J. Washington and Montrezl Harrell each had 15 and Mason Plumlee had 13 rebounds. The Hornets made 19 of their last 20 free throws.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 33 points, but was limited to five in the second half. Dejounte Murray had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Devin Vassell added 14 points

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Crews battle a brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Saturday.
Crews battling brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Latest News

FARMVILLE CENTRAL 4-PEAT
Farmville Central girls and boys basketball teams both clinch fourth straight regional championships
West Carteret falls to Seventy-First in regional final
West Carteret boys fall to Seventy-First in regional final
West Carteret falls in semi-finals to Seventy-First
West Carteret falls in semi-finals to Seventy-First
Bertie girls win regional title
Bertie girls hold off Wilson Prep to claim 1A Eastern Regional basketball title
SAMPSON VERBALLY COMMITS TO FSU
New Bern’s Sampson verbally commits to Florida State football