New Bern’s Sampson verbally commits to Florida State football

New Bern's Sampson commits to Florida State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern star defensive lineman K.J. Sampson was on an official visit to Florida State this weekend. The 4-star recruit verbally committed to join the Seminoles Saturday.

He’s been highly sought after throughout high school. He has had enough offers to do a top 10.

K.J. made the announcement on social media.

