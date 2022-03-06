New Bern’s Sampson verbally commits to Florida State football
4-star defensive lineman recruit had bunches of division-I offers
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern star defensive lineman K.J. Sampson was on an official visit to Florida State this weekend. The 4-star recruit verbally committed to join the Seminoles Saturday.
He’s been highly sought after throughout high school. He has had enough offers to do a top 10.
K.J. made the announcement on social media.
