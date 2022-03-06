Advertisement

NC State women’s basketball advances to ACC Championship game

#3 NC State 70, #21 Virginia Tech 55
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 North Carolina State used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 and advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for NC State, which is seeking its third straight tournament title.

The Wolfpack will face Miami on Sunday.

Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech, which played without Elizabeth Kitley. She injured her right shoulder in the Hokies’ 87-80 quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Friday and participated in warmups, but did not play.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

