NC State men’s basketball drops regular season finale at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Caleb Mills returned from a five-game absence scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, redshirt senior Anthony Polite had his first career double-double and Florida State never trailed as the Seminoles beat N.C. State 89-76 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Polite finished with 13 points, a career-high tying 10 rebounds and two steals. Matthew Cleveland and John Butler scored 11 points apiece for Florida State (17-13, 10-10 ACC) and Tanor Ngom added 10 points and seven rebounds and two blocks.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith made 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 30 points for N.C. State (11-19, 4-15). Jericole Hellems, who also hit five 3s, added 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Dereon Seabron had 17 points and five assists.

The ACC tournament is next week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.