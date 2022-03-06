Advertisement

Laurinburg teen spends Bar Mitzvah helping U.S. Troops in Europe

By Jackson Parrish
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, a North Carolina teen spent his time on Sunday thinking of U.S. Troops who were deployed to eastern Europe to help defend NATO allies.

Joel Goldberg celebrated his bar mitzvah by making care packages, which include items such as snacks, granola bars, crackers, hand wipes and chap stick.

The family, who lives in Laurinburg, North Carolina, made the trip to Ayden to donate.

“We have a lot of friends who are in the military,” Joel said. “One of our really close friends, he was an army ranger, he passed away a couple months ago.”

Thinking of their friend and those who serve, Joel said he thought it’d be a great idea to help out.

“We thought it’d be a great idea to help out soldiers who most likely don’t have a lot of tasty stuff to eat or a lot of food in general,” Joel said. “Soldiers are giving their lives and everything for us, so if there is any way for us to give back, I would like to.”

The care packages will also go to people in the surrounding areas.

“We know that when they are in these places, they try to help locally wherever they are serving to try and make bonds in those communities,” said Joel’s mom, Amanda Goldberg.

Amanda said Joel and his brother chose to do something for a good cause for three years, such as giving back to organizations, including the local animal shelter and school libraries.

“They have everything they could ever want,” Amanda said. “So instead of getting gifts and what not for their birthdays, they choose to do things, a service project.”

For Joel, it’s the thought that counts.

“I’m just happy I can help, but personally I don’t need tons of gifts, but at least I can give some sort of help to soldiers,” Joel said.

The family says they’ll visit Ayden again on March 19.

Those interested in donating can visit the NCPacks4Patriots website here.

