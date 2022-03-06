Advertisement

Gas prices exceed $4.00 a gallon in Eastern North Carolina

Gas prices climb past $4.00 a gallon
Gas prices climb past $4.00 a gallon(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas prices have exceeded $4.00 a gallon at some stations in Eastern Carolina Sunday.

WITN found regular gas was $4.05 a gallon in Onslow County, at the Handy Mart on Richlands Highway Sunday afternoon.

The price of gasoline at the BP Station between Greenville and Washington also passed the $4.00 mark Sunday morning with regular gas costing $4.09 per gallon.

The Shell station on Highway 11 South between Greenville and Bethel price’s were approaching $4.00, coming in at $3.99 Sunday morning.

Gas prices approach $4.00 mark
Gas prices approach $4.00 mark(WITN)

The American Automobile Association reports the average price for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon Sunday.

Gas prices have soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago, according to CNN.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Crews battle a brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Saturday.
Crews battling brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Latest News

Crews in Pitt County continue to work on putting out a brushfire on Sunday.
Crew battling vegetation fire in Pitt County
Joel Goldberg packing up a care package to give to NCPacks4APatriots
Laurinburg teen spends Bar Mitzvah helping U.S. Troops in Europe
Laurinburg teen spends Bar Mitzvah helping U.S. Troops in Europe
U.S. Army Colonel to teach Civil War lecture Sunday