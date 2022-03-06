Gas prices exceed $4.00 a gallon in Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas prices have exceeded $4.00 a gallon at some stations in Eastern Carolina Sunday.

WITN found regular gas was $4.05 a gallon in Onslow County, at the Handy Mart on Richlands Highway Sunday afternoon.

The price of gasoline at the BP Station between Greenville and Washington also passed the $4.00 mark Sunday morning with regular gas costing $4.09 per gallon.

The Shell station on Highway 11 South between Greenville and Bethel price’s were approaching $4.00, coming in at $3.99 Sunday morning.

Gas prices approach $4.00 mark (WITN)

The American Automobile Association reports the average price for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon Sunday.

Gas prices have soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago, according to CNN.

