Farmville Central girls and boys basketball teams both clinch fourth straight regional championships
Boys will go for fourth straight state title
SANFORD, N.C. (WITN) -2022 2A Women’s Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5, 2022
@ Lee County HS
Farmville Central (27-4) 75, St. Pauls (27-2) 36
1 2 3 4 - T
St. Pauls 5 15 9 7 - 36
Farmville Central 16 20 29 10 - 75
St. Pauls: T. Council – 7 pts.; A. Teague – 4 pts.; Ta. Council – 6 pts.; J. Thompson – 10 pts.; J. Harris – 9 pts.
Farmville Central: J. Willoughby – 12 pts.; A. Joyner – 32 pts.; K. Frazier – 2 pts.; C. Denham – 2 pts.; K. Wooten – 6 pts.; K. Baker – 2 pts.; N. Phillips – 2 pts.
2022 2A Men’s Eastern Regional Finals
Saturday, March 5, 2022
@ Lee County HS
Farmville Central (27-3) 66, Kinston (23-3) 58
1 2 3 4 - T
Kinston 8 8 20 22 - 58
Farmville Central 20 18 14 14 - 66
Kinston: D. Ellis – 8 pts.; J. Cobb – 10 pts.; J. Canady – 8 pts.; N. Williams – 2 pts.; D. Clark – 2 pts.; J. Cogdall – 6 pts.; J. Dixon – 8 pts.; H. Smith – 2 pts.
Farmville Central: J. Pitt – 10 pts.; J. Short – 26 pts.; A. Moye – 6 pts.; M.J. Williams – 17 pts.; D. Cox – 4 pts.
