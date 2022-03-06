Advertisement

Farmville Central girls and boys basketball teams both clinch fourth straight regional championships

Boys will go for fourth straight state title
FARMVILLE CENTRAL 4-PEAT
FARMVILLE CENTRAL 4-PEAT
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Farmville Central boys and girls basketball teams heading to state championship

SANFORD, N.C. (WITN) -2022 2A Women’s Eastern Regional Finals

Saturday, March 5, 2022

@ Lee County HS

Farmville Central (27-4) 75, St. Pauls (27-2) 36

1     2    3    4    -    T

St. Pauls                 5    15   9    7    -   36

Farmville Central  16   20  29  10   -   75

St. Pauls: T. Council – 7 pts.; A. Teague – 4 pts.; Ta. Council – 6 pts.; J. Thompson – 10 pts.; J. Harris – 9 pts.

Farmville Central: J. Willoughby – 12 pts.; A. Joyner – 32 pts.; K. Frazier – 2 pts.; C. Denham – 2 pts.; K. Wooten – 6 pts.; K. Baker – 2 pts.; N. Phillips – 2 pts.

2022 2A Men’s Eastern Regional Finals

Saturday, March 5, 2022

@ Lee County HS

Farmville Central (27-3) 66, Kinston (23-3) 58

1     2    3    4    -    T

Kinston                  8     8   20  22   -   58

Farmville Central  20   18  14  14   -   66

Kinston: D. Ellis – 8 pts.; J. Cobb – 10 pts.; J. Canady – 8 pts.; N. Williams – 2 pts.; D. Clark – 2 pts.; J. Cogdall – 6 pts.; J. Dixon – 8 pts.; H. Smith – 2 pts.

Farmville Central: J. Pitt – 10 pts.; J. Short – 26 pts.; A. Moye – 6 pts.; M.J. Williams – 17 pts.; D. Cox – 4 pts.

