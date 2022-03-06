ECU men’s basketball drops regular season finale at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - East Carolina men’s basketball hung close but fell at Wichita State to close out the regular season 70-62.

The Pirates were led by Tristen Newton with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Ricky Council IV had 20 points to lead the Shockers.

ECU closes the regular season 15-14. Their first winning regular season since 2013-14. They will play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament opening round on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.