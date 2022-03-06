ECU men’s basketball drops regular season finale at Wichita State
WSU 70, ECU 62
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - East Carolina men’s basketball hung close but fell at Wichita State to close out the regular season 70-62.
The Pirates were led by Tristen Newton with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.
Ricky Council IV had 20 points to lead the Shockers.
ECU closes the regular season 15-14. Their first winning regular season since 2013-14. They will play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament opening round on Thursday.
