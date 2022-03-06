ECU baseball slugs past Michigan for 4th straight win
ECU 10, Michigan 8
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina baseball slugged three homers and held off Michigan 10-8 on Saturday night in their 2nd game of the Keith LeClair Classic.
They had a special moment pregame.
ECU’s Zach Agnos and Alec Makarewicz both hit home runs and each had 3 RBI.
Josh Grosz went 3 innings and picked up his first win of the season. Nick Logusch got the save after Michigan scored 5 in the 9th.
ECU’s 4th straight win moves them to 5-5. They host Maryland Sunday at 3:30 to wrap up their LeClair Classic weekend.
