ECU baseball slugs past Michigan for 4th straight win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina baseball slugged three homers and held off Michigan 10-8 on Saturday night in their 2nd game of the Keith LeClair Classic.

They had a special moment pregame.

ECU’s Zach Agnos and Alec Makarewicz both hit home runs and each had 3 RBI.

Josh Grosz went 3 innings and picked up his first win of the season. Nick Logusch got the save after Michigan scored 5 in the 9th.

ECU’s 4th straight win moves them to 5-5. They host Maryland Sunday at 3:30 to wrap up their LeClair Classic weekend.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.