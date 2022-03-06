Advertisement

Crew battling vegetation fire in Pitt County

Crews in Pitt County continue to work on putting out a brushfire on Sunday.
Crews in Pitt County continue to work on putting out a brushfire on Sunday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are working to put out a fire in an area near NC 30 in Stokes on Sunday.

Pitt County Emergency Management said the fire is contained as of 5 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area but firefighters are still working to put it out.

No structures or personal property were damaged, according to Jim Arthur.

Google Maps shows as of 5 p.m. there was slow traffic near the area.

