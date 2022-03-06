Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Spring time heat in full effect today & Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting the day in the low 60s will help guide our temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. For reference, normal afternoon highs this time of year are around the 60° mark. Early morning cloud cover will start to burn off in the late morning hours, leading to mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s with strong and steady southwesterly winds blowing in at 10 to 20 mph sustained. Gusts could reach as high as 30 mph for inland communities while the coast could see gusts up to 40 mph.

The warm, windy and sunny weather will continue on Monday as highs again reach the low 80s (some may actually reach the mid 80s... looking at you Kinston/Jacksonville). Winds will again blow out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. Late Monday night, a cold front will move into the western part of the state. This will mark the end of the 80s for us, at least over the next eight days.

A moderate drought continues for southern parts of the area. Precipitation accumulations since the beginning of the year have been a little over five inches. We should be closer to seven inches for the year in early March. The good news is rain showers look to dominate this coming week’s forecast. Rain showers will be present Tuesday through Saturday as a frontal boundary stalls over the East. Because the rain will come over several days, our soil will have ample time to soak up as much moisture as it can. Over the five day stretch, we are looking at approximately 2 to 4 inches of rain. Flooding and severe weather will not be a concern during this wet pattern.

Sunday

Cloudy start with clearing around noon. Windy with a high of 80. Wind: SW 10-20.

Monday

Mostly sunny and windy with a high of 83. Wind: SW 15-25.

Tuesday

Cloudy with rain showers early. High of 62. Wind: SW 15 G 20. Rain chance: 60%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with rain. High of 58. Wind: NE 8. Rain chance: 80%.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with rain. High of 60. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 70%.

Friday

Cloudy with scattered showers. High of 72. Wind: S 10. Rain chance: 60%

