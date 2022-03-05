Update on the latest sports

(AP) - Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) knows the focus for Saturday’s latest North Carolina-Duke rivalry game will be on his last sideline appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But he wants to see his fourth-ranked Blue Devils maintain the momentum they have built with only one loss since mid-January.

Krzyzewski says his team has shown more maturity in recent weeks.

UNC coach Hubert Davis says he’s not focusing on the emotion and extra attention with Krzyzewski’s home finale. He’s also trying to get the Tar Heels to have a better showing than in a 20-point home loss in last month’s first meeting.

Third-ranked Baylor has gone on a late-season charge to forge a tie atop the Big 12 heading into its regular-season finale against Iowa State on Saturday night. The Bears will know what they need to do by the time they tip off because sixth-ranked Kansas, which is also 13-4 in the league, plays No. 21 Texas about two hours before at Allen Fieldhouse.

No. 21 Texas Tech is one game back, but swept the Bears and split with Kansas, giving the Red Raiders an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the league tournament heading into their game at Oklahoma State.

Auburn begins the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to win the Southeastern Conference regular season title outright. Three other teams are vying for a share.

The fifth-ranked Tigers will claim the No. 1 SEC Tournament seed if they can beat South Carolina. No. 7 Kentucky, No. No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas are all just a game back.

If three teams are tied, the first tiebreaker for the top seed in Tampa, Florida, will be the best winning percentage among the deadlocked trio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.