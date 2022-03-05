Advertisement

Update on the latest sports

Duke vs UNC in Coach K’s home finale...No. 5 Auburn leads 4-way battle for SEC top seed
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) knows the focus for Saturday’s latest North Carolina-Duke rivalry game will be on his last sideline appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But he wants to see his fourth-ranked Blue Devils maintain the momentum they have built with only one loss since mid-January.

Krzyzewski says his team has shown more maturity in recent weeks.

UNC coach Hubert Davis says he’s not focusing on the emotion and extra attention with Krzyzewski’s home finale. He’s also trying to get the Tar Heels to have a better showing than in a 20-point home loss in last month’s first meeting.

Third-ranked Baylor has gone on a late-season charge to forge a tie atop the Big 12 heading into its regular-season finale against Iowa State on Saturday night. The Bears will know what they need to do by the time they tip off because sixth-ranked Kansas, which is also 13-4 in the league, plays No. 21 Texas about two hours before at Allen Fieldhouse.

No. 21 Texas Tech is one game back, but swept the Bears and split with Kansas, giving the Red Raiders an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the league tournament heading into their game at Oklahoma State.

Auburn begins the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to win the Southeastern Conference regular season title outright. Three other teams are vying for a share.

The fifth-ranked Tigers will claim the No. 1 SEC Tournament seed if they can beat South Carolina. No. 7 Kentucky, No. No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas are all just a game back.

If three teams are tied, the first tiebreaker for the top seed in Tampa, Florida, will be the best winning percentage among the deadlocked trio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic Tournament with gritty win over Indiana State
NC State women’s hoops advances to ACC tournament semifinals, UNC falls to Virginia Tech
ECU baseball gutted out a 5-4 win over Indiana State Friday in Greenville.
ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic Tournament with gritty win over Indiana State
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes come back to beat Pittsburgh in OT