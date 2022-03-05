Advertisement

Strong U.S. job growth shows COVID-19′s fading grip on economy

By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to fall, our nation is seeing a rise in the job market.

It has been roughly two years since COVID-19 sparked a nationwide shutdown, causing more than 22 million Americans to lose their jobs.

The Pitt County NC Works Career Center works to help folks in Eastern North Carolina get back to work. It is starting to see more and more people stop by its office.

Manager Callie Northern-Herring has witnessed this firsthand.

“We were seeing a downsize of people looking for work, but now we’re beginning to see people coming back out,” Northern-Herring said. “We’re excited about that. The employers are excited and it’s a good sign that things are going back to normal.”

One of many people job searching is Quijuana Andrews. He’s in between jobs right now and stopped by the career center.

“I stopped by to file for unemployment until I start back working,” Andrews said.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that more than 670,000 jobs were added in February.

A hiring event hosted by the Pitt County NC Works Career Center will take place Thursday, March 10th.

