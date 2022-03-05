Advertisement

Silver alert cancelled for missing 77-year-old man

James Hoyle
James Hoyle(North Carolina Silver Alert)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -A Silver alert issued early Saturday morning for a missing, endangered man has been cancelled.

People were asked to be on the lookout for 77 year-old, James Hoyle who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hoyle is described as a white male, around six feet tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He has short, gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue pull-over with a gray and white stripe on the front, dark blue jeans and tan or brown shoes.

