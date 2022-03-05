Silver alert cancelled for missing 77-year-old man

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -A Silver alert issued early Saturday morning for a missing, endangered man has been cancelled.

People were asked to be on the lookout for 77 year-old, James Hoyle who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hoyle is described as a white male, around six feet tall, weighing around 160 pounds. He has short, gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue pull-over with a gray and white stripe on the front, dark blue jeans and tan or brown shoes.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.