Rise in gas prices impacts Eastern Carolina businesses

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The rise in gas prices has affected businesses in Eastern North Carolina.

Fuel is a necessity for many companies, and price increases can negatively their bottom lines. Businesses relying heavily on gas are seeing their daily costs skyrocket.

A business owner said that one of his trucks got filled up earlier this week and it ran him almost $450.

With gas prices not expected to come down, business owners have to come up with a plan to save money where they can.

“We are trying to anticipate gas prices, and we do store a little bit more gasoline and fill up more tanks,” Levi Singell, a landscaper said.

Coming up with a plan isn’t easy for everyone though.

“We’re putting 100... anywhere from 110 to 150 gallons of fuel into each truck,” Lynn Everett, a clearing and grading contractor said.

For Everett, some of the trucks his business uses aren’t fuel-efficient.

“For the trucks that we run, we’re lucky to get seven miles a gallon... it don’t take long to burn your fuel up,” Everett said.

After the price increases, Singell said his business has to be on top of things.

“It just requires us to be far more efficient and picky in what jobs we take on,” Singell said.

And it’s not just the businesses that are affected.

“That makes me have to increase my prices for my customers, which I don’t like doing,” James Bryant, a pressure washer said.

Everett said he would have to start charging more for his contracts in the future, but not for the current ones.

“If [you] already bid the job and got it, you can’t go back and say ‘I need another couple thousand dollars for fuel prices’ because somebody ain’t going to do it,” Everett said.

Almost all of Everett’s business runs on fuel. so he said he can’t wait for gas prices to drop beneath $3 a gallon.

Singell said he has had to turn down business opportunities because he felt that he wasn’t making his money’s worth.

