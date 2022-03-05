Advertisement

Plane crash victim funeral planned for Saturday

Jacob "Jake" Taylor
Jacob "Jake" Taylor(Carteret County Public School System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A funeral for one of the four teenagers killed in last months plane crash will be held Saturday.

The funeral of Jacob “Jake” Taylor will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.

According to the Munden Funeral Home website, the service will be officiated by Pastor Adam Self, Pastor Nelson Koonce and Mrs. Roxie Gardner.

The service will also be streamed live in the Atlantic Elementary School’s Auditorium and made available on his obituary page.

Flowers and donations can be made to Friends of Scouting, P.O. Box 822, Williston, NC 28589 or the Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, P.O Box 194, Atlantic, NC 28511.

The family will receive friends after the service.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

