Part of Chowan County under boil water advisory

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Areas south of U-S highway 17 in Chowan County are experiencing periods of law water pressure due to an outage.

County officials say crews are working to restore service to the area of Shannonhouse Road.

However, periods of low or no pressure within the distribution system increase the possibility of back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water for humans consumption or used bottled water.

Boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.

