Officials encourage public not to be alarmed as PGV conducts drill

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials warn people who hear sirens or see smoke or ambulances at Pitt-Greenville Airport Saturday not to be alarmed, it is only a drill.

The airport is set to conduct its Federal Aviation Administration mandated full-scale emergency exercise Saturday from noon to 2:00 p.m.

According to officials, the FAA requires airports that serve scheduled airlines to conduct a full-scale mass causality exercise involving an aircraft accident every three years.

“The airport has prepared a comprehensive plan in concert with its mutual aid agencies should an aircraft accident take place. The required exercise provides the airport and area responders to put the plan into action and make needed changes or update information.”

The airport has been preparing for the drill with the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Public Information Office, Pitt County Emergency Management, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and other Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services in the area.

Officials say ECU will also provide a bus to simulate an aircraft fuselage.

“Pitt County Government is pleased to see the coordination between Pitt-Greenville Airport and our community agency partners in preparation for an aircraft related incident.”

Additionally, officials say emergency responders will be treating people acting as victims.

Throughout the drill no airline activity is scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.