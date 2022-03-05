Advertisement

Officials encourage public not to be alarmed as PGV conducts drill

Pitt-Greenville Airport
Pitt-Greenville Airport
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials warn people who hear sirens or see smoke or ambulances at Pitt-Greenville Airport Saturday not to be alarmed, it is only a drill.

The airport is set to conduct its Federal Aviation Administration mandated full-scale emergency exercise Saturday from noon to 2:00 p.m.

According to officials, the FAA requires airports that serve scheduled airlines to conduct a full-scale mass causality exercise involving an aircraft accident every three years.

“The airport has prepared a comprehensive plan in concert with its mutual aid agencies should an aircraft accident take place. The required exercise provides the airport and area responders to put the plan into action and make needed changes or update information.”

Bill Hopper, PGV Executive Director

The airport has been preparing for the drill with the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Public Information Office, Pitt County Emergency Management, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and other Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services in the area.

Officials say ECU will also provide a bus to simulate an aircraft fuselage.

“Pitt County Government is pleased to see the coordination between Pitt-Greenville Airport and our community agency partners in preparation for an aircraft related incident.”

Janie Gallagher, County Manager

Additionally, officials say emergency responders will be treating people acting as victims.

Throughout the drill no airline activity is scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

James Hoyle
Silver alert cancelled for missing 77-year-old man
Water faucet
Part of Chowan County under boil water advisory
Jacob "Jake" Taylor
Plane crash victim funeral planned for Saturday
March will highlight the need of mental health counseling for young kids.
Activist to host child abuse awareness march on Saturday