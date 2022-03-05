Advertisement

Non-profit organization to re-open M.E.D. Community Thrift Store in Ayden

(Jameka Lache Horton)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Foundation for Educational Development is opening M.E.D. Community Thrift store on Saturday.

The store specializes in new and slightly used household items, furniture and quality clothing items for families. The mission of the reopening is dedicated to serve the ENC community to build a stable and lasting relationship.

The reopening will be at 10 a.m. on 4392 Lee Street in Ayden.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

James Hoyle
Silver alert cancelled for missing 77-year-old man
Water faucet
Part of Chowan County under boil water advisory
Pitt-Greenville Airport
Officials encourage public not to be alarmed as PGV conducts drill
Jacob "Jake" Taylor
Plane crash victim funeral planned for Saturday