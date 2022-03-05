Non-profit organization to re-open M.E.D. Community Thrift Store in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Foundation for Educational Development is opening M.E.D. Community Thrift store on Saturday.

The store specializes in new and slightly used household items, furniture and quality clothing items for families. The mission of the reopening is dedicated to serve the ENC community to build a stable and lasting relationship.

The reopening will be at 10 a.m. on 4392 Lee Street in Ayden.

