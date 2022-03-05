NC State women’s hoops advances to ACC tournament semifinals, UNC falls to Virginia Tech

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Jakia Brown-Turner scored nine of her 15 points during third-ranked North Carolina State’s dominating third-quarter performance, helping the Wolfpack beat Florida State 84-54 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Top-seeded N.C. State began its march toward a third straight tournament title by shooting 52%. That included the Wolfpack scoring on seven of eight possessions out of halftime. That turned a 36-23 lead into a 22-point margin by midway through the period.

Elissa Cunane also scored 15 points for the Wolfpack. Sara Bejedi scored a career-best 21 points to lead ninth-seeded Florida State, which is hoping for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Amoore each scored 22 points as No. 21 Virginia Tech beat No. 16 North Carolina 87-80 in overtime of Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

It marked the first time the fifth-seeded Hokies have reached the semifinals in program history.

Virginia Tech won despite league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley going down to a first-half injury. Alyssa Ustby and Deja Kelly each scored 18 points for the fourth-seeded Tar Heels.

The loss dropped UNC coach Courtney Banghart to 0-3 in ACC Tournament games.

The Hokies next face No. 3 North Carolina State.

