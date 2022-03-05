Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has seen a rapid decrease recently in the number of people getting vaccinated.

With low vaccination numbers, a lot of the vials in the state have gone to waste.

1.45 million doses went to waste in North Carolina.

Healthcare providers say this has caused them to shrink the size of vaccination clinics.

“We used to have 40 different locations that are vaccinating at a time at the peak. In the past couple weeks, that’s dropping to about maybe six doses being given a day,” Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare chief medical officer said.

Piramzadian says the decrease in vaccinations has also changed the way his hospital requests inventory from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’ve tried to maintain a minimum amount of stock and at the same time, open as few bottles as possible to make sure that we don’t miss it,” Piramzadian said. “And the reason why it’s wasted is the secondary-open... these multi-dose vials, they’re only good for a certain amount of hours.”

“We do allocations to providers and of course we want to base that on what they need and what they think that they can use,” Dr. Susan Kansagra, North Carolina Division of Public Health chronic disease and injury section chief said. “We do try to work with providers to figure out what is best that they need.”

The state and Piramzadian encourage vaccinations even during the downward trend of COVID-19 case numbers in order to prevent the possibility of another surge.

“If that happens here, then, unfortunately, we’re going to see the same exact things,” Piramzadian said.

