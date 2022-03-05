Former ECU baseball player Bakich earns 300th career coaching win on his former campus, in tournament to remember his late former coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosting the 19th annual Keith LeClair Classic this weekend. Two of Michigan’s coaches, Erik Bakich and Nick Schnabel, played for the late ECU coach with current Pirates coach Cliff Godwin as their teammate.

We spoke to them about coming home to Greenville and what this weekend means to them.

“It just brings back memories of a crowded environment. Loud and hostile,” says Michigan head coach and former ECU player Erik Bakich, “Nothing better than Pirate fans. Everyone loves their Alma Mater more than anything, and I would be lying if I said I don’t still bleed purple and gold.”

“Super excited. We supposed to come back 15 or 16 but some weather issues came up,” says Michigan assistant head coach and former ECU player Nick Schnabel, “I can’t tell you how special this is to be back.”

The return to campus always nice for the Michigan baseball coaches. This time their team playing at their old school. Michigan beat Maryland 7-4 earning Bakich his 300th career win on his Alma Mater’s field.

“We are happy for Erik for his 300th victory and being here,” says Schnabel, “50 yards from where he used to run the Keith LeClair 300′s as we call them.”

“They kept saying 300, 300 and we run the Keith LeClair 300 at Michigan, just like we ran the Keith LeClair 300s at Maryland, and our teams that was a staple running 300′s,” says Bakich who had no idea he hit the 300 win milestone, “C.G. still does it here. If you played for coach LeClair, you ran 300s, and I thought they were talking about that.”

Michigan faces ECU Saturday afternoon. Former teammates coaching against each other.

“It’s a big deal for me and Erik. Getting to coach against Cliff one of our best friends is also special,” says Schnabel, “Keith LeClair, and honoring what he started, is important to us.”

“Obviously CG is one of my best friends,” says Bakich, “But coach Godwin, if we are just talking about the program he has built here, it’s awesome. As just an alum, and a former player, and one of his best friends to see the program achieving at such a consistently at a high level. Going to Omaha is not an if, it’s a when. They have been knocking on the door so many times they are going to kick through that thing.”

Both former Pirates sporting mustaches. As is the ECU baseball program. They are participating in “Mustache March” to raise money for ALS research. It’s the cause of coach LeClair’s death.

