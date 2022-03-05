ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic Tournament with gritty win over Indiana State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Squeeze bunts and hit and runs help East Carolina top Indiana State 5-4 on Friday night in their first game of the 19th annual Keith LeClair Classic.

Pirates all wore coach LeClair’s number 23 to honor him.

ECU jumped out to an early lead. Hit and run on and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart delivers with the hot shot to left center field. Bryson Worrell comes around to score from first. J-C would come in on a sac fly and ECU led 2-0 after one.

The game would be tied up in the 6th when Pirates get scrappy. Ryder Giles lays down the squeeze bunt scoring Carter Cunningham to give the pirates the lead.

With 2 outs, and the bases loaded, Zach Agnos lays down a perfect bunt as well to pull ahead 5-3.

They gave up one more, C.J. Mayhue gets the win. Skylar Brooks hung 0′s in the 8th and 9th. He gets the save.

ECU will face Michigan Saturday at 4:30 PM in their 2nd game of the weekend. Michigan won it’s opening game 7-4 over Maryland.

