Crews battling brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal

(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are battling a major fire near the Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Saturday.

Fire Marshal Curtis Avery said as of 5 p.m., thirty units are on scene near Hickory Point Road and Hall Ave. putting out a brush fire that’s covering about 75 acres.

No injuries or damages to homes were reported.

Avery said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

