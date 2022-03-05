Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps warm as winds shift

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies today may produce a stray shower or two, but most will stay dry to start the weekend. Temperatures will begin the rebound as winds shift from the northeast to the south-southeast. Most areas will see highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Clouds will thin out toward the end of the day.

Sunday will see a surge in temperatures as southwest winds take over. Sustained winds will be in the 10 to 20 mph range during the afternoon with gusts reaching as high as 30 mph for inland areas and 40 mph along the coast. Skies will be partly sunny. Highs will reach the lower 80s. A similar setup will be present Monday, continuing the trend of partly sunny, windy weather with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A moderate drought continues for southern parts of the area. Precipitation accumulations since the beginning of the year have been a little over five inches. We should be closer to seven inches for the year in early March.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 70. Wind: NE → SE 7-12. Rain chance: 20%.

Sunday

Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 80. Wind: SW 10-20.

Monday

Mostly sunny and windy with a high of 82. Wind: SW 15-25.

Tuesday

Cloudy with a few rain showers. High of 74. Wind: SW 15 G 20. Rain chance: 40%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with rain. Breezy with a high of 59. Wind: NE 5. Rain chance: 40%.

